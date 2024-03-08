Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

GTES opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

