General Dynamics Co. (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $277.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.