General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $166.50 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $166.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

