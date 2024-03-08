Genius Sports’ (GENI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GENI

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.