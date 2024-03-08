Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

