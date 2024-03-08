Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

