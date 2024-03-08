Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

