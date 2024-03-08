Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 959.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,396 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gerdau by 12.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,470 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

