Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.