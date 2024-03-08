Globe International Limited (GLB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Globe International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.
About Globe International
