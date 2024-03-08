Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$84.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Laurentian raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$75.82 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -379.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,650.00%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

