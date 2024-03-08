Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 50.0% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

GO opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $48,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

