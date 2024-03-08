GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 12,658 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of nLIGHT worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Price Performance

nLIGHT stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.