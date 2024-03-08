GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,532 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $224,000. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 183.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 424,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,160.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 496,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 456,894 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

