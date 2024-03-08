GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 177,852 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

