GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 215,823 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.66% of CarParts.com worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 660,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,341,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 463,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

