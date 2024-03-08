GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 21,778 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 577.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FMC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

