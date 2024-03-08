GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 29,015 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Calix worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 189,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,876,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

