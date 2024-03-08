GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

