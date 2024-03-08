GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 16,037 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $23,614,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.