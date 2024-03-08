GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,079 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 337,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ambarella by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.82 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $714,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.