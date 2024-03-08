GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 18,142 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 227.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAON by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AAON by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.