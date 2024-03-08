GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 309,795 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 959.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,795 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $46,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $6.16.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

