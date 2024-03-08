GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 55,583 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

ARLP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

