GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $99.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

