GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $47.29 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $645.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.