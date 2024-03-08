GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 21,405 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Centene Trading Up 2.7 %

CNC stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.