GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.7% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 432,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 211.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113,779 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 555,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $8.80 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

