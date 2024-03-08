GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 318.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after acquiring an additional 907,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,597,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 409,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

