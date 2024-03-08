GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Telos worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

TLS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLS

Telos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.