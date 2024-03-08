GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.47 Million Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,959 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.