GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

VTS stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of -0.11.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.16%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

