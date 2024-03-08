GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,118 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

