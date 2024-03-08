GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $23.28.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

