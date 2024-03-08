GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.69 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $650.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $651.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

