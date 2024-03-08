GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.45 Million in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,912 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $976,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Yelp by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $38.13 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

