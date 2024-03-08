GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.69 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $286.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

