GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.