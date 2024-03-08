GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

