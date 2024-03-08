GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $858.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.46.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

