GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 13,858 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.36.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

