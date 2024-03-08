GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 215,823 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.66% of CarParts.com worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PRTS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

