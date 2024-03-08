GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,624 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

