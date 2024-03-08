GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,671 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,488 shares of company stock valued at $106,963,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.46. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

