GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,136 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.25 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

