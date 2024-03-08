GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.92% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

