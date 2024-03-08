GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 210.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price for the company.

CMTL stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

