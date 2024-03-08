GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 681.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

