GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

