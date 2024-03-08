GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

